Former NHS worker from Lancaster willing to risk jail for taking part in oil blockade

They are demanding that the UK government stops all new oil and gas projects.The Kingsbury oil terminal is subject to a High Court injunction giving sweeping powers of arrest, and prohibits any protest activity near the site – the largest inland oil storage facility in the country.Those in breach of the injunction face up to 2 years in prison, unlimited fines and the seizure of assets.Caroline Cattermole, from Lancaster who has already broken the injunction earlier this year and is facing a possible prison term for her action on Wednesday, said: “I'm just an ordinary person who's become so desperate that I'm now willing to go to jail in an attempt to force the Government to act.

“Our new Prime Minister is planning to give the go-ahead to 130 new UK oil and gas projects later this year, and is subsidising the fossil fuel industry to the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds each week, while people die in their homes because they can't afford the heating bills.

“We're sleepwalking towards climate and societal collapse and we need to act immediately - we're out of time. I'm terrifed of going to jail, but I can't go to my grave knowing that I've stood by and allowed corporate greed to destroy any chance our young people may still have of a liveable future.

Blockade of Kingsbury oil terminal on Wednesday.

“My conscience won't allow that. I ask that everyone who cares about this please join us in resisting this genocidal Government. Join us in Westminster from October 1 onwards.”Since April 1, when supporters of Just Stop Oil first began blocking oil terminals, there have been over 1300 arrests.

The supporters of Just Stop Oil vow to continue the disruption until the government makes a statement that it will end new oil and gas projects in the UK.

They are planning a mass action in Westminster from October 1.A spokesman from Just Stop Oil said: “As the government doubles down on fossil fuel energy by “ramping up supply” and breaks its manifesto commitment on fracking, Just Stop Oil supporters will continue to take nonviolent direct action to demand an end to this genocidal death project.

“We accept the consequences of our actions and we don’t need you to feel sorry for us, we need you to step up and join us.

Caroline Cattermole (second from left) at the Kingsbury oil terminal blockade on Wednesday.

“This is the moment to come together and resist. We are not prepared to just watch while they destroy everything we love. We’re done with begging.

“Voting has changed nothing. We are going to stop new oil whether those in power agree or not. As citizens, as humans, as parents and children we have every right under British law to protect ourselves and those we love.