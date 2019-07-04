Former Miss Preston is finalist in race for Miss England crown

A former Miss Preston is in the running to be crowned Miss England.

Holly Moore, 21, will compete against 55 other girls for the honour at a black tie event in Newcastle.

Sharing what makes her feel beautiful Holly said: “I think it’s about being genuine. There’s so much more happiness in giving than receiving. The Miss England competition has helped me to be the best version of me.”

Being in the running for the award Holly is also raising money for charity Papyrus which works to prevent suicide in young people. She has also started a mental health campaign #ItsOkayToSpeakAboutIt,

“I started the campaign to say it’s OK to speak about it,” said Holly. “It might be OK not to be OK but it’s not alright to not to be OK on your own.

“I write a blog about how some days you just really don’t want to get out of bed and you feel emotionally drained. So many people have come forward, it’s scary. I think because I’m vulnerable people can come forward and be vulnerable too.

“So it’s not just to make me feel beautiful but to go out and collect people along the way so it’s like a ripple effect.”

At the Miss England Grand Final Holly, along with the other contenders, will take part in a sports day ahead of the awards ceremony.

Then during the night on August 1 she will have to show off an array of dresses, including one she has to make herself out of recycled clothes from a charity shop.

If she is crowned beauty queen Holly will be entered into Miss World final which has a top prize of £100,000 and a luxury holiday to Mauritius.