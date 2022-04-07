Estelle, who has worked for Chorley Nationwide Building Society in various capacities, more recently as a personal banking manager, has been helping the people with their finances for more than 33 years.

Signing off her final cheque last Friday, she said: "I started my career with the bank at the same time as I won Miss Lancashire Evening Post in 1989.

"In those days the prize was very attractive which was a luxury 16 day cruise on the Canberra and a car which was white with red Miss LEP splashed over it (although I didn’t realise the prize until the evening I won).

Snap: Estelle Turner re-enacting the picture taken of her when she first joined the Nationwide Building Society in Chorley 33 years ago

"The next year I went on to win Miss Wigan Observer which won my partner and me a trip to Paris for six days."Getting through to the finals of Miss Great Britain, Estelle had a tough decision to make - to continue in the competition or with her planned marriage which was scheduled for the same date as she was not allowed to enter as a 'Mrs'.

"I have been happily married to Dave for 33 years and have two beautiful grown up daughters in their twenties Francesca and Annabelle."

She was also the Chorley Carnival Princess in 1981 and was crowned by the late Barbara Windsor.

Recalling fond memories of her time with the building society she added: "I have worked in different roles within Nationwide over the time and as a personal banking manager since 2005.

"I have enjoyed working with a great team and enjoyed helping clients manage their finances whether it has been saving, borrowing or to navigate the complex world of digital banking."I have had some great fun along the way with a particular highlight in which we closed the bank at the end of play one Christmas and used the banking hall to host sack racing and hide and seek.

"The impromptu festivities only ended when we noticed the evening pub crowd peering through the windows in amazement."Commending Estelle for her service was Vicky Smith who worked with her for over a decade.

"I had the pleasure of managing Estelle for over 10 years.

"Our members loved her as she was always so kind, lovely and friendly. We have shared so many memories together - sometimes sad and tough but on the whole we had an absolute blast and spent most days crying with laughter.

"Estelle will be sorely missed by members and colleagues alike and I wish her all the luck in the world."

Due to the pandemic preventing face to face interviews and accelerating app based banking, Estelle added that her role had become obsolete but that she would look upon it as a blessing.