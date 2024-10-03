Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Chorley mayor who cared deeply about the local community has died, aged 85.

John Walker was a borough councillor for 24 years up to May last year and was proud to serve as mayor in 2013-14. During his time on the council, he led its Conservative group and chaired various committees.

The money raised from his mayoral charity fund-raising was split a third to Derian House children’s hospice, a third to the Alzheimer’s charity and a third shared between various smaller good causes in the area – a mark of how much he came to care for the Chorley community, said his widow Marie, despite originally hailing from elsewhere.

John was born in Leeds but moved to Halifax as a young child and worked in the textile trade throughout his working life. Starting in Halifax, he moved to Essex and came to Chorley in the 1970s.

He married Marie in 1988 and leaves two daughters and two step daughters, along with six grandchildren, with another due imminently. The family initially lived in Clayton le Woods and then moved to Whittle le Woods in 2003.

John worked tirelessly in the community, and was a governor at several primary schools in the area over the years, notably including chairing the governors at Whittle School for 20 years.

He was a keen sportsman, with his great love cricket, playing as an opening batter in his younger years, while he also played badminton and squash at a high standard.

In the last few years he had Macular Degeneration, which impeded his viewing sports on screen.

Marie said he also loved spending time in the garden and he really enjoyed their holidays, especially the frequent trips the couple had around the Mediterranean.

"He really cared deeply about the community in the Chorley area and was so proud to serve as a councillor and in his many other roles,” said Marie.

John’s funeral will be at St Laurence’s CE Church in Union Street, Chorley on Friday, October 18 at 1.30pm, then on to Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only but donations are being invited for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Derian House.