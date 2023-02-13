Phil Clayton with Prime Minister John Major in 1996

Philip Clayton was born in Longridge in 1937, the fourth son of Harry and Nellie Clayton's 13 children. Educated at Longridge Berry Lane Council School, he was baptised and raised in the Congregational Church and passed his 11+ exam and went to Hutton Grammar School where he won his rugby union colours playing as a Full-Back.

Leaving Hutton Grammar School in 1953, Philip did a five year apprenticeship as a Joiner with James Parker of Longridge and three years night school in carpentry and joinery at the Harris Institute in Preston. During this period he was football captain and left-back for Longridge United Juniors winning the under-18s Preston and District League in 1955 where they played against Preston North End Juniors, and also won the Preston and District Red Rose Cup in 1956.

After his apprenticeship, he worked as a Joiner for Pius Baines of Preston, becoming a young Foreman Joiner at age 24. He worked on the building of schools including Sharoe Green County Secondary, William Temple Secondary, St Cecelia's Secondary, Tulketh High, and St John Fisher. Regarding Sharoe Green Secondary, the Building Design Partnership wrote in January 1965 of him when he was 27 years old: “in the Foreman Joiner a young man who is capable of turning out workmanship of the highest

quality.”

After Pius Baines ceased to trade in 1970 he worked as a self-employed joiner before joining Lovick and Green Ltd of Preston in 1974 where he was Joinery Supervisor until 1984 when Lovick and Green went bankrupt during the recession.

Phil married Margaret Mavis Walker of Ribchester in 1959 and they had a son Stephen and a daughter Susan in 1966 and 1967. They lived first in Lostock Hall, then for more than 20 years in Goosnargh. It was here that Phil became involved in the community life of Goosnargh village as a steward, sidesman and Parochial Church Council member of St Mary the Virgin parish church. He was confirmed into the Church of England by Bishop Robert Martineau in 1975 at Blackburn Cathedral.

A keen boy scout, in 1975 he joined 1stGoosnargh Cub Scouts as an Assistant Leader (Bagheera), becoming Leader (Akela) in 1977 then Goosnargh Group Scout Leader in 1983, and finally a Preston and District Cub Scout Leader from 1988-91. He achieved the Wood Badge for advanced Scouting leadership which had been instituted by Baden-Powell in 1919, making Phil an automatic member of the 1st Gilwell Park Scout Group.

After more than thirty years in the Joinery trade, in 1986 he became Site Supervisor at Broughton-in- Amounderness Primary School where hew as co-opted onto the Buildings Management Committee of the school, ran the Nature Club, was the stage manager for the annual school play, assisted in the Outdoor Education Week at Great Tower in the Lake District, and constructed the school's Noah's Ark float for the 1992 Preston Guild procession.

Phil was at the heart of the Church Cottage restoration project and was interviewed by Granada TV. The museum was officially opened by HRH Princess Alexandra in July 1995. Phil was also on hand to meet then Prime Minister John Major in September 1996 when he visited the BAE technology wing at the school.

Phil retired in April 2002 aged 65 when it was said: “his skills as a joiner are evident in and around the school... the entrance foyer with its dado border of over three hundred uniquely designed tiles, all positioned by him, is a monument to his love and care for the school and the people within it.”

A spokesman for Broughton-in-Amounderness school said at his retirement: “Those who have worked closely with him for many years recognise him as a born teacher who found in his years at Broughton an arena for his many talents.”