Former Fulwood Academy teacher graduates from Royal Air Force College

Flying Officer Adrian Brown is off to a flying start having graduated from the Modular Initial Officer Training Course No 9 at Royal Air Force College Cranwell.

Adrian, 34, was born in Saint Thomas, Jamaica and attended Mavis Bank High School, St Andrew, Jamaica.

Having completed his secondary education, he taught Mathematics at Mico University College and studied with the Open University to successfully obtain a Bachelor of

Officer Cadet Adrian Brown Image by Linda Lowing/UK MoD Crown Copyright

Engineering. Having relocated to the United Kingdom in 2015, Adrian taught Mathematics at Fulwood Academy in Preston.

Adrian said: “It doesn’t matter where you come from or what you have been through, having a sense of purpose, determination and discipline will eventually get you to where you want to be. I’d waited eight years to position myself for this opportunity and now I am serving as an Engineering Officer in the

Royal Air Force.”