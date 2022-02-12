Former Fulwood Academy teacher graduates from Royal Air Force College
A former Fulwood Academy teacher has graduated from the Royal Air Force College.
Flying Officer Adrian Brown is off to a flying start having graduated from the Modular Initial Officer Training Course No 9 at Royal Air Force College Cranwell.
Adrian, 34, was born in Saint Thomas, Jamaica and attended Mavis Bank High School, St Andrew, Jamaica.
Having completed his secondary education, he taught Mathematics at Mico University College and studied with the Open University to successfully obtain a Bachelor of
Engineering. Having relocated to the United Kingdom in 2015, Adrian taught Mathematics at Fulwood Academy in Preston.
Adrian said: “It doesn’t matter where you come from or what you have been through, having a sense of purpose, determination and discipline will eventually get you to where you want to be. I’d waited eight years to position myself for this opportunity and now I am serving as an Engineering Officer in the
Royal Air Force.”
Following his graduation, Adrian will begin the next stage of his training in the Engineering (Communications Electronics) branch where he will be responsible for leading the engineering activity that supports the RAF’s vast array of information technology, strategic communications services, satellite communications, air defence RADARs and the latest generation aircraft engineering and mission support systems.