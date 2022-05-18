The 42-year-old has recently returned from Vincennes Indianna, where she created a huge Candy Land Board Game using 135,000 balloons to raise money for charity.

Along with 64 other artists, she took on a tiring 18 hour flight to devote a week of her time to attend and build the game.

"We worked tirelessly for three and a half days raising over $130,000 for United Way, Knox County and donating 14,300lb of food goods which helped stock 13 large food banks.

One of the many builds Chorley Balloon Artist Kirstin Tuddenham has devoted her time to

"There were over 5,000 people walking through the build with people queuing for over two hours from 10am to 11pm on one day."

Clearly passionate about what she does Kirstin, who runs Balloon Builds in Chorley, has dedicated 14 years creating anything from making balloons for personal customers to large builds for corporations.

"I want to educate people on the true art of balloons. There's definitely an art to it. Lots of practice and patience goes into it alongside a creative eye.

One of the many creations made entirely from balloons

"I studied for it at Nabas The Balloon and Party Professionals Association - the UK's only balloon association.

"I started off as a balloon twister and then a balloon decorator."

Kirstin has now been on four builds, raising funds for each.

"I've invested so much into this project that for the last two builds I was also design and team leader leading a team of professionals to make sure that the structures were sound and would withstand the time required.Dedicated to her art she added: "I love doing big builds and seeing children's faces light up at the end result is amazing.

Chorley Balloon Artist Kirstin Tuddenham raises thousands for charity with balloon builds

"I am currently in talks to bring something like this to the North West to continue bringing a smile to people's faces."

She has also been asked to lead a team at another event in Florida later this year, but had to turn it down for another project in Italy which she remains tight lipped about.

"I have a project coming up in Italy in July but it's all very hush hush at the minute."