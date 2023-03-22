News you can trust since 1886
For sale on Facebook in Preston: Mannequin legs, burial figures and a 1980s knee tray: Some of weird and wonderful items available this week

There really is something for everyone on Facebook.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:04 GMT

If you want wolf bedding, or a pair of mannequin legs, or even want to recreate a classic TV advert on your flute – well, it’s all available this week on Lancashire’s selling sites.

Those who can remember the 1980s are also in for a treat with some retro items on offer, including a rare calculator that’s still working, and a knee tray.

Take a look at the pages below to see if there’s anything that tickles your fancy.

Ever needed a pair of mannequin legs? If so, there were some available for a bargain £5. Used in shops to sell socks apparently.

1. Mannequin legs

Here's a signed vintage leather Japanese Noh mask - traditionally used in Japanese theatre. This was available in Chorley for £95.

2. Japanese Noh mask

If wolf bedding is your thing, here's an absolute steal. For £6, you can have this king sized cover and two pillowcases that have just been laundered. All the proceeds were being offered to Homeless Hounds Dogs In Need.

3. Wolf bedding

Ever wanted to receate classic TV adverts in your own home? Well, with this Telly Tunes music book for just £1, you can do just that. How about a bit of Andrex tissue or Hellman's mayonnaise?

4. Andrex or Nescafe on the flute?

