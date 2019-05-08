Football fan from Preston has his dying wish brought to life

Lifelong Spurs fan Sadagar Singh Gola’s dying wish was to see his beloved team play in their new state-of-the-art stadium.

And the 64-year-old’s dream came true just days before he passed away after a long illness.

Sadagar worked for 40 years at the Goss printing press works.

Despite his frail condition Sadagar, who has lived in Preston for the past 45 years, was given the VIP treatment at the 62.000-seat venue for the London derby between Tottenham and West Ham.

His funeral on Thursday in Preston is expected to attract around 600 mourners from across the UK and abroad.

He was a prominent figure in the Sikh community in the city and contributed so much to the building and upkeep of one of Preston’s biggest temples. Sadagar, of Ashton, was also a chief engineer at Goss printing press works for 40 years.

“My uncle and his father moved here over 45 years ago from London and soon realised Preston would be the perfect town for him to raise his family and start his career,” said nephew Bobby Parus.

“He became well-known in the Preston area. He was always known for having his door open to anyone of all creeds and race.

“Since his death the support and love we have been shown by the local community has been immense.

"My uncle’s dying wish was to see Spurs play in their new stadium and he managed to fulfil that wish only a few days ago.”