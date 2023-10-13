News you can trust since 1886
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Chorley takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chorley’s takeaways by the Food Standards Agency.
By Emma Downey
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Romana Takeaway, at Romana, 16 Runshaw Lane, Euxton, Chorley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14 and Shapla Indian Takeaway, at 178 Chorley Road, Adlington, Chorley was also given a score of four on September 14.

It means that of Chorley's 125 takeaways with ratings, 81 (65 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

