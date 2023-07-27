Food hygiene ratings given to six South Ribble establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been handed to six South Ribble establishments, find out how they did.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:39 BST
Of these six, four are classed as restaurants, cafes or canteens, one is a nightclub/bar/pub, and another is a takeaway.
A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".
Take a look at the ratings given out below:
