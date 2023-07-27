News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Food hygiene ratings given to six South Ribble establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been handed to six South Ribble establishments, find out how they did.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:39 BST

Of these six, four are classed as restaurants, cafes or canteens, one is a nightclub/bar/pub, and another is a takeaway.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Take a look at the ratings given out below:

Six establishments in South Ribble have been handed new ones

1. Food hygiene ratings

Six establishments in South Ribble have been handed new ones Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
45 Chapel Brow, Leyland, Lancashire; rated 5 star on July 25

2. Roccoco

45 Chapel Brow, Leyland, Lancashire; rated 5 star on July 25 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
335 Ranglet Road, Walton Summit Industrial Estate, Bamber Bridge, Preston; rated 5 star on July 20

3. Bertie Chippington's

335 Ranglet Road, Walton Summit Industrial Estate, Bamber Bridge, Preston; rated 5 star on July 20 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Unit 4, Cotton Mill Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston; rated 5 star on July 20

4. Tiny Teacups Play Cafe

Unit 4, Cotton Mill Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston; rated 5 star on July 20 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsSouth Ribble