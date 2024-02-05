Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flowers have been left at the scene of a tragic crash which killed a baby girl, aged 17 months, and a 50-year-old man in Tarleton on Sunday (February 4).

The pair - believed to be a father and daughter from Lancashire - were pronounced dead at the scene in Hesketh Lane after their Land Rover Discovery collided with a Mini Cooper and a tree at 8.26am.

The driver of the Mini was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Today, floral tributes were left at the scene of the tragedy, outside a detached home between Oaklands Avenue and Kearsley Avenue.

Flowers left at the scene of a fatal crash in Hesketh Lane, Tarleton, where a 50-year-old man and a baby girl, aged 17 months, were killed on Sunday morning (February 4)

Lancashire Police say their investigation is ongoing as it appeals for witnesses or dash cam footage of the white Land Rover in the moments before the fatal crash.

Sgt Matt Davidson, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “These are terribly sad and tragic circumstances that have resulted in a man, and a young girl losing their lives this morning.

"Our thoughts are very much with their loved ones at this awful time.

“We are now appealing to you, the public, to ask that if you witnessed this collision, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage from Hesketh Lane or the surrounding areas between 8am and 8.30am on Sunday morning to please get in contact.

“We believe that there are people who may have witnessed the collision, or the white Land Rover Discovery in the moments beforehand, that we have not yet spoken to.

"If that is you, or you know someone who may have witnessed this collision, please get in touch.”