Flowers and footballs left at playing fields in tribute to Blackpool boy Jordan Banks, 9, who died in lightning strike

His devastated friends, team-mates, coaches and Stanley Primary School classmates, as well as heartbroken families from across the resort, have left tributes at Common Edge playing fields where Jordan was struck during a football coaching session yesterday afternoon.

Among the many flowers and heartfelt messages for Jordan's family are nine footballs - each symbolising a year of his young life - beside the football pitch where he was killed.

Football shirts have also been left at the scene, bearing messages of condolence for Jordan's family.

Below were the scenes at Common Edge playing fields this morning, as floral tributes were laid by those mourning Jordan's sudden and tragic death.

Nine footballs have left in tribute to 9-year-old Jordan Banks, who was struck by lightning during football training on the playing fields

A local youth football coach pays his respects to 9-year-old "football-mad" Jordan Banks, who was fatally struck by lightning on Common Edge playing fields in South Shore yesterday (May 11)

"We didn't know you but sending love and thoughts to all your family and friends. You were too young. Fly high," reads one moving tribute to 9-year-old Jordan Banks.

Friends, team-mates and people from across Blackpool are leaving tributes of flowers and footballs at Common Edge playing fields, in memory of Stanley Primary School pupil Jordan Banks.