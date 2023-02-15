Bouquets of flowers, cards and hand written notes adorn the area in Brungerley Park, Clitheroe, where Alyssa’s body was found on Sunday afternoon. Police and emergency services were called and the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes continue to pour in for Alyssa and a gofundme page set up by Kathryn and Keiron Edmundson hast topped the £6,000 total.

Tributes left in Brungerley Park, Clitheroe, in memory of teenager Alyssa Morris whose body was found there on Sunday

Kathryn, who is the best friend of Alyssa's mum said: "On Sunday 12th February 2023, my best friend’s daughter, 13 year old, Alyssa, unexpectedly and tragically took her own life in the most heart breaking way.

“Alyssa, who was just five days away from celebrating her 14th birthday, was the most beautiful, funniest little girl who always, always had the most beautiful smile on her face.

"Although Alyssa had a very short life, she had a life full of love and happy times and I want more than anything for her family to be able to celebrate Alyssa’s life without the worry of funeral expenses at what is already an unimaginable, painful time for her family.”

