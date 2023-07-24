Flood alerts were first issued across northern England on Sunday (July 23) as heavy rain continued to fall over the region affecting local people and businesses.

The Met Office issued the weather warning after predicting parts of the country could see up to 70mm of rain, the warning, which covere all of Lancashire, finished at 11.59pm on Sunday (July 23).

However although the weather may have cleared up, the damage caused because of the heavy rainfall hasn’t been so quick to clear.

Lancashire Police had been quick to announce a road closure on Stopes Brow and Sandy Lane, Lower Darwen just after 5pm on Sunday evening (July 23). Roman Road was also closed from the roundabout to Stopes Brow due to the River Weir's banks bursting.

Black Bull Lane in Fulwood was also then shut between Conway Drive and Queens Drive at around 10am Sunday (July 23).

The fire service later confirmed they were called to help a person who had become trapped in their car due to the road flooding.

Businesses affected by the flooding included BonBons Coffee Bar in Penwortham. They announced on social media they wouldn’t be open last night.

As conditions worsened throughout Sundy night, a Penwortham Fire Station spokesman said: "Road conditions around the Catforth area of Preston with @Preston_Fire @PenworthamFire responding to people trapped in their vehicles. Advice is to avoid the area due to deep and fast moving water just beyond the location of this photo. Conditions enough to move vehicles."

As of 8:00am on Monday (July 24), nine flood alerts and warnings still remained in Lancashire, but by 11am, these had been reduced to three.

We visited Croston Road in Lostock Hall where a taxi had been stuck due to the flooding, and spoke to the Landlord of a nearby pub, The Anchor Inn.

Jerry Pearson, who is the pub landlord along with partner Alison Dilworth, said he was no stranger to the flooding in his 15 years at The Anchor Inn.

The weekend weather disrupted his businesses causing lack of custom and leading him to bin a mountain of food due to punters being unable to access the venue.

We also took to Black Bull Lane where businesses told us staff had been unable to make their shift due to the rainfall and there was also a lack of weekend spending.