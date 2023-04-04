Fleetwood: Sister shares tribute to 'nicest caring loving' man Andy Oliphant who died after collapsing in the street: ""My heart was truly broken"
The sister of a man who died after collapsing in the street in Fleetwood on March 23, 2023, has shared a tribute to ‘the nicest, caring, loving brother’.
Andrew Oliphant collapsed in Bold Street at around 4:25pm on the Thursday afternoon.
Ambulance crew took the man in his 40s to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, by ambulance, where he later passed away.
His sister, Shelley, described him as ‘the nicest caring loving brother’. She posted on Facebook: “I never wanted to hear those words, when I got to the hospital my heart was truly broken. I don't know how I'm going to live life with out you.”
The cause has not been confirmed at this stage but Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. The file has been sent to HM Coroner.
A celebration of Andy’s life is being held at Trinity Baptist Church in Poulton, at 1pm on April 06, 2023, followed by a service at Carleton Crematorium.