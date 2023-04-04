Andrew Oliphant collapsed in Bold Street at around 4:25pm on the Thursday afternoon.

Ambulance crew took the man in his 40s to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, by ambulance, where he later passed away.

His sister, Shelley, described him as ‘the nicest caring loving brother’. She posted on Facebook: “I never wanted to hear those words, when I got to the hospital my heart was truly broken. I don't know how I'm going to live life with out you.”

The cause has not been confirmed at this stage but Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. The file has been sent to HM Coroner.

