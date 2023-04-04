News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Fleetwood: Sister shares tribute to 'nicest caring loving' man Andy Oliphant who died after collapsing in the street: ""My heart was truly broken"

The sister of a man who died after collapsing in the street in Fleetwood on March 23, 2023, has shared a tribute to ‘the nicest, caring, loving brother’.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Andrew Oliphant collapsed in Bold Street at around 4:25pm on the Thursday afternoon.

Ambulance crew took the man in his 40s to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, by ambulance, where he later passed away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His sister, Shelley, described him as ‘the nicest caring loving brother’. She posted on Facebook: “I never wanted to hear those words, when I got to the hospital my heart was truly broken. I don't know how I'm going to live life with out you.”

Andy Oliphant collapsed in Bold Street at around 4.25pm on Thursday (March 23). He was later pronounced dead at hospitalAndy Oliphant collapsed in Bold Street at around 4.25pm on Thursday (March 23). He was later pronounced dead at hospital
Andy Oliphant collapsed in Bold Street at around 4.25pm on Thursday (March 23). He was later pronounced dead at hospital
Most Popular
Read More
Fleetwood man died after collapsing in the street

The cause has not been confirmed at this stage but Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. The file has been sent to HM Coroner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A celebration of Andy’s life is being held at Trinity Baptist Church in Poulton, at 1pm on April 06, 2023, followed by a service at Carleton Crematorium.

FleetwoodFacebook