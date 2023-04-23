News you can trust since 1886
Five Chorley children achieve John Muir Conserver award

Five children from Chorley have received an environmental award at a ceremony held at Brindle Community Hall.

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 12:49 BST

On Friday evening an awards ceremony was held to celebrate the achievement of five young people aged between 11 to 13 after they completed over 20 days of outdoor wilderness and conservation activities to achieve their John Muir Conservers award. Wildwood Days CIC has been providing outdoor holiday clubs for the past few years to help children achieve their John Muir Award - an environmental award scheme that involves discovering, exploring and conserving a wild space.

Elizabeth Webley, Director of Wildwood Days, said: “It’s wonderful to see these children get their awards. They’ve all worked so hard over the last few years and you can really see their love of the outdoors.”

Tim Mitcham, head of conservation at Lancashire Wildlife Trust presented the awards. The five children who have been working towards the award for the past four years and have now completed the highest level, receiving their conserver awards are:

Isaac Marsden.

Aidan Bond.

Sophie Neal.

Emma Neal.

Charlie Atkinson.

On Friday evening an awards ceremony was held to celebrate the achievement of five young people aged between 11 to 13 after they completed over 20 days of outdoor wilderness and conservation activities to achieve their John Muir Conservers award

The presentations were watched by the children's families, friends, representatives from Wildwood Days, Lancashire Wildlife Trust, Withnell Angling Club and Brinscall Hall, who have all been involved in providing outdoor experiences for the children

The awards were presented by Tim Mitcham, Director of Conservation at Lancashire Wildlife Trust

The children have been working towards the award for the past four years

