Morecambe lifeboat was called out to rescue two fishermen stuck in the mud in the bay.

The two fishermen were stuck approximately one mile out from the Craigneil care home in Morecambe and the lifeboat went to the scene at 5.20pm on Sunday, November 12.

Due to there being no immediate Coastguard volunteer crew members walked out to help.

One person was found and helped back to the shore.

Morecambe RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched to search for two fishermen reported stuck in the mud. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.

The inshore lifeboat conducted a search down towards Happy Mount Park with two people being initially spotted.

It was confirmed no further people were present or in need of assistance.

Lifeboat water safety officer Helen provided advice on the dangers of the bay and how to stay safe to the fishermen.

The crew from the inshore lifeboat returned back to station and prepared the craft ready for when the next call comes.

Below is some tips and advice for keeping yourself safe out on the bay.

*Be mindful of the terrain and take precautions to avoid getting into trouble.

*Be aware that mud can appear/disappear quickly so areas of the beach that may have been mud-free half an hour previously may have mud patches on your return walk.

*If you become stuck in mud:

1) Attempt to spread your weight as evenly as possible across the surface

2) Stay as calm as you can and avoid any movements.

3) Discourage other people from attempting to rescue you, since without the proper equipment they could become stuck too.