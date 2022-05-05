Eliza Wright, a resident at HC-One’s Dove Court care home, credits ballroom dancing as the secret to a long life. She enjoyed a birthday party reminiscing and spending time with family.

Born in Burnley in 1917, Eliza married her husband Albert and has two daughters, Brenda and Linda, and a son, Kenneth.

Dancing has been a large part of Eliza’s life and she worked as an MC, setting up dances at Bacup Leisure Hall. Eliza loved to dance and was dancing up until the age of 98 years old.

Happy 105th Birthday to Burnley's Eliza Wright

Eliza has been able to continue her enjoyment of dancing at Dove Court as she enjoys the home’s regular programme of entertainment, including visits and performances from the Sanderson’s Dance students.