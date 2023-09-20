Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

11 pubs across the city will be taking part - featuring the world's best real ales, craft beers, ciders, wines and spirits. Plus food vendors, live music, special bars and more! The event is billed as ‘a celebration of craft beer, real ale and Preston’s extraordinary pub culture’. There are plans for tap takeovers, beer style and country-themed events, and opportunities to try food and beer pairing.

These are the pubs taking part:

The Moorbrook

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend Preston Pub Festival will start on Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1

Traditional style pub with modern-day offer with delicious wood fired pizzas and side on offer as well as free ping pong.

The Continental

A top spot for years.

The Orchard, Preston Market

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An independent craft beer bar located on Preston Market offering 10 keg lines and 3 cask ales, all sourced from independent breweries.

A great selection of gins, spirits and ciders are also on offer.

Plug and Taps

Plug and Taps is an independently owned and operated microbar in Preston City Centre specialising in craft beers, real ales and world beers.

Offering 10 keg and 4 cask lines, alongside wine and spirits, there is something for everyone.

Chain House Taproom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only dedicated taproom in the city, which boasts 12 keg lines and two cask. You'll find a mix of guest and Chain House beers.

The Old Vic

Traditional pub with up to seven real ales on sale at all times with many sourced from local breweries. A pool table, dart board and jukebox is also available.

NIKO

NIKO’s does wine and beer in equal measure. It is consistently one of the most popular bar's in the city, offering good service.,

Plau

Award wining historic venue, with original 18th century distillery and secret vaulted cellar. serving the best UK brewers, wide array of gins and small plates and bar snacks.

The Black Horse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grade II-listed pub located in the heart of Preston’s city centre has become a go-to destination for pub lovers who are having a day out in the busy city centre. It offers at least eight Robinsons cask beers.

The Guild Ale House

A warm and casual pub located on Lancaster Road in the heart of Preston, close to the iconic Victorian market and the bus station. It specialises in all forms of beer, from traditional cask to the modern craft and a large range of Belgium bottle beers.

Winckley Street Ale House