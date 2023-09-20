First Preston Pub Festival which will last three days coming to the city
and live on Freeview channel 276
11 pubs across the city will be taking part - featuring the world's best real ales, craft beers, ciders, wines and spirits. Plus food vendors, live music, special bars and more! The event is billed as ‘a celebration of craft beer, real ale and Preston’s extraordinary pub culture’. There are plans for tap takeovers, beer style and country-themed events, and opportunities to try food and beer pairing.
These are the pubs taking part:
The Moorbrook
Traditional style pub with modern-day offer with delicious wood fired pizzas and side on offer as well as free ping pong.
The Continental
A top spot for years.
The Orchard, Preston Market
An independent craft beer bar located on Preston Market offering 10 keg lines and 3 cask ales, all sourced from independent breweries.
A great selection of gins, spirits and ciders are also on offer.
Plug and Taps
Plug and Taps is an independently owned and operated microbar in Preston City Centre specialising in craft beers, real ales and world beers.
Offering 10 keg and 4 cask lines, alongside wine and spirits, there is something for everyone.
Chain House Taproom
The only dedicated taproom in the city, which boasts 12 keg lines and two cask. You'll find a mix of guest and Chain House beers.
The Old Vic
Traditional pub with up to seven real ales on sale at all times with many sourced from local breweries. A pool table, dart board and jukebox is also available.
NIKO
NIKO’s does wine and beer in equal measure. It is consistently one of the most popular bar's in the city, offering good service.,
Plau
Award wining historic venue, with original 18th century distillery and secret vaulted cellar. serving the best UK brewers, wide array of gins and small plates and bar snacks.
The Black Horse
The Grade II-listed pub located in the heart of Preston’s city centre has become a go-to destination for pub lovers who are having a day out in the busy city centre. It offers at least eight Robinsons cask beers.
The Guild Ale House
A warm and casual pub located on Lancaster Road in the heart of Preston, close to the iconic Victorian market and the bus station. It specialises in all forms of beer, from traditional cask to the modern craft and a large range of Belgium bottle beers.
Winckley Street Ale House
Situated on the most picturesque street in Preston, Winckley Street Ale House is family owned, and provides the cosy atmosphere of a local pub, but in the heart of the city centre.