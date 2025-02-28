The Coffee House will open on Saturday at Level 3, Fishergate Shopping Centre, Preston.

It is an independent coffee shop chain founded by two brothers from Cheshire, is taking over the former MOKA on the Balcony site in the Fishergate Centre.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page the owners said they couldn’t wait to meet people and teased there could even be some free samples and discounts at the opening.

Take a first look at some of the fab pictures ahead of the opening and see if you can spot Wallace and Gromit!

