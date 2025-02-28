The Coffee House will open on Saturday at Level 3, Fishergate Shopping Centre, Preston.
It is an independent coffee shop chain founded by two brothers from Cheshire, is taking over the former MOKA on the Balcony site in the Fishergate Centre.
Announcing the news on their Facebook page the owners said they couldn’t wait to meet people and teased there could even be some free samples and discounts at the opening.
Take a first look at some of the fab pictures ahead of the opening and see if you can spot Wallace and Gromit!
It is due to open tomorrow inside Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre. Photo: UGC
The branch will be Coffee House’s 30th, and is part of their plan to become the leading coffee operator in England. Photo: UGC
Coffee House also caters to dietary needs with Free From options, including gluten-free ham and cheese toasties and vegan cheese and onion toasties and paninis. Photo: UGC
It is an independent coffee shop chain founded by two brothers from Cheshire, is taking over the former MOKA on the Balcony site in the Fishergate Centre. Photo: UGC
