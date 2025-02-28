First look inside The Coffee House in Preston ahead of Fishergate Shopping Centre opening

By Emma Downey
Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:41 BST

Who fancies a coffee?

The Coffee House will open on Saturday at Level 3, Fishergate Shopping Centre, Preston.

It is an independent coffee shop chain founded by two brothers from Cheshire, is taking over the former MOKA on the Balcony site in the Fishergate Centre.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page the owners said they couldn’t wait to meet people and teased there could even be some free samples and discounts at the opening.

Take a first look at some of the fab pictures ahead of the opening and see if you can spot Wallace and Gromit!

It is due to open tomorrow inside Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre.

1. First look inside The Coffee Shop in Preston

It is due to open tomorrow inside Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The branch will be Coffee House’s 30th, and is part of their plan to become the leading coffee operator in England.

2. First look inside The Coffee Shop in Preston

The branch will be Coffee House’s 30th, and is part of their plan to become the leading coffee operator in England. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Coffee House also caters to dietary needs with Free From options, including gluten-free ham and cheese toasties and vegan cheese and onion toasties and paninis.

3. First look inside The Coffee Shop in Preston

Coffee House also caters to dietary needs with Free From options, including gluten-free ham and cheese toasties and vegan cheese and onion toasties and paninis. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
It is an independent coffee shop chain founded by two brothers from Cheshire, is taking over the former MOKA on the Balcony site in the Fishergate Centre.

4. First look inside The Coffee Shop in Preston

It is an independent coffee shop chain founded by two brothers from Cheshire, is taking over the former MOKA on the Balcony site in the Fishergate Centre. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFacebook
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice