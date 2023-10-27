First peek at Preston's new Mother Hubbard's outlet - offering 45p fish and chips for Saturday launch
The new branch, at 41 Blackpool Road, has been designed in a bespoke style unique to Preston and features historic black and white photos of the city.
Preston’s new outlet will be predominantly a takeaway rather than a restaurant, although it will include limited seating for eight people.
The incredible offer – the price it cost when the firm first opened in Bradford in 1972 – will be available to the first 1,000 customers, for one day only.
Once a thousand customers have come through the door, the shop will shut for the day before reopening with normal prices from Sunday onwards.
The offer is restricted to one regular portion of fish and chips only per customer and any items such as mushy peas or curry sauce will cost extra.
There will be security on the door to oversee things, barriers to prevent any possible queue jumping and a cuddly Mother Hubbard mascot to keep people amused.
Chris Farnell, a head fryer in Bradford who works for the Mother Hubbard’s franchise, said: "There’s been a lot of interest and we can’t wait to open.”
The shop opens on Saturday (and also on Sunday) at 11am.