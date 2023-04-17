News you can trust since 1886
First look inside: Cleveleys' new fully-licenced venue Illy's Cafe Bistro serving cocktails on the prom

A brand new cafe-bistro is opening on Cleveleys promenade – we take a first look inside the modern venue which launches next Monday.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:56 BST

Illy’s Cafe-Bistro is fully-licensed and will serve cocktails, barista-style coffee and a range of homemade cakes.

All-day brunch will be available, with a focus on serving locally sourced produce.

Ell Qualter who owns the bistro on Promenade South said: “It’s a very modern take on what Cleveleys is, and gives a really nice idea of what we want the high street to be looking like.”

Illy’s Cafe Bistro opens on April 24, 2023. Call 01253 867222 for more info.

Illy's Cafe Bistro is opening on Promenade South in Cleveleys

Illy's Cafe Bistro is opening on Promenade South in Cleveleys

Illy's Cafe Bistro is opening on Promenade South in Cleveleys Photo: Daniel Martino

Ell Qualter from Illy's Cafe Bistro which is opening on Promenade South in Cleveleys

Ell Qualter from Illy's Cafe Bistro which is opening on Promenade South in Cleveleys

Ell Qualter from Illy's Cafe Bistro which is opening on Promenade South in Cleveleys Photo: Daniel Martino

Illy's Cafe Bistro is opening on Promenade South in Cleveleys

Illy's Cafe Bistro is opening on Promenade South in Cleveleys

Illy's Cafe Bistro is opening on Promenade South in Cleveleys Photo: Daniel Martino

Illy's Cafe Bistro is opening on Promenade South in Cleveleys

Illy's Cafe Bistro is opening on Promenade South in Cleveleys

Illy's Cafe Bistro is opening on Promenade South in Cleveleys Photo: Daniel Martino

