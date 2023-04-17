First look inside: Cleveleys' new fully-licenced venue Illy's Cafe Bistro serving cocktails on the prom
A brand new cafe-bistro is opening on Cleveleys promenade – we take a first look inside the modern venue which launches next Monday.
Illy’s Cafe-Bistro is fully-licensed and will serve cocktails, barista-style coffee and a range of homemade cakes.
All-day brunch will be available, with a focus on serving locally sourced produce.
Ell Qualter who owns the bistro on Promenade South said: “It’s a very modern take on what Cleveleys is, and gives a really nice idea of what we want the high street to be looking like.”
Illy’s Cafe Bistro opens on April 24, 2023. Call 01253 867222 for more info.