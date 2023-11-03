Get your treacle toffee and get wrapped up, it’s time to celebrate all things gunpowder, treason and plot.
Bonfire Night celebrations are taking place across the county this weekend, and we have picked out some of the biggest and best to attend over the course of November 3,4 and 5.
For more details on where to go and how to get tickets, see the pages below.
1. Fireworks
These are some of the organised firework displays in our area this year. Photo: adobe stock
2. Gibbon Bridge
Join the annual bonfire night at Gibbon Bridge in the Ribble Valley on Friday, November 3.
Arrive for 6pm for hot chocolate or a glass of mulled wine, then enjoy the fireworks, followed by a hotpot supper.
Adults £37.50 Children £22.50 Photo: UGC
3. Worden Park, Leyland
Leyland Roundtable has announced its 52nd Annual Worden Park Bonfire And Firework Display will be going ahead on Saturday, November 4.
There will be a bonfire, a pyro fireworks display, fairground, food and drinks stalls and live music.
Gates open at 6pm, the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm, fireworks to be set off 7.45pm.
Tickets £5 on the night. Photo: Paul Heyes
4. Astley Park, Chorley
Astley Park will be hosting a bonfire night event on Sunday, November 5.
Guests are asked to arrive from 6.30pm. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will start at 7.30pm.
There will be seasonal treats at the variety of stalls on offer throughout the park.
Entry is free but donations are taken for the Mayor's chosen charity; St Catherine's Hospice. Photo: Michelle Adamson