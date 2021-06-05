Firefighters still at huge blaze site in Chorley

Firefighters have been called out to a blaze at Cowling Mill, Chorley

They were called to the incident just after 4:30am.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman sent out a message on social media earlier this morning.

It said: "We have five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform in attendance at the moment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you are in the area and can smell smoke, we recommend that you keep your windows and doors closed for the time being."

Chorley Council issued a statement, saying: "

" We've been made aware of a large fire at Cowling Mill causing large amounts of smoke.

"@LancashireFRS have recommended that if you are in the area and smell smoke, keep your windows and doors closed.