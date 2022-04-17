There were two separate call-outs in areas of Preston – one at Plungington and the other one at Deepdale – in which firefighters needed to put out fires after rubbish was set ablaze.

They were minor incidents but crew manager Mick Hayes, who is based at Preston, said: “They are putting lives at risk when they do this.

"It usually relates to fly-tipping when either the people who have dumped the stuff, or someone else, sets fire to it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

. Firefighters says tip fires pull away vital resources and could potentially endanger lives

"But if that happens just before a more serious incident, it pulls fire engines away when they could be tackling the bigger job.

"There is a potential cost when they start these fires.”