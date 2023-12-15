Lancashire firefighters tackle huge fire at supaskips in Lancaster

The fire and rescue service have been carrying out demolition work and continue with waste removal from the former SupaSkips site, which they were first called to on Sunday December 3.

Group Manager Ian Armistead provided an update on the incident, alongside Shannon Nicholson from the Environment Agency.

A number of agencies have been working together to reduce the risks posed by the site, which has been on fire for almost two weeks.

A statement, shared on Lancashire Fire And Rescue Service social media, reads: "The demolition of the outbuildings is complete, and the contractors have begun to remove waste from the main building where the fire is burning. This work will disturb the fire which will cause the smoke plume to fluctuate more than it has done recently but our firefighters will be doing all they can to limit the disruption to the local community."

One of their main priorities is to 'protect residents from the smoke plume and protect the surrounding areas from the water run-off'.

The large former power station contains over 13,000 tonnes of compacted waste.

The demolition of the outbuildings and the removal of waste from the outer perimeter has been taking place over the weekend.

Pockets of fire have been continuing to smoulder deep within large piles of commercial waste.

As the clean-up and demolition work continues, LFRS have warned people to keep out of the smoke plume and keep their windows and doors closed if they can smell smoke. "If you can no longer see any smoke outside, consider ventilating your home with fresh air, take the opportunity to open your windows and doors, but remember to close them again if the smoke returns. For your own safety, please stay away from the incident ground as there vehicles moving around the site taking part in the demolition and extinguishing the fire. We thank the public, partner agencies and demolition contractors for their support during this incident."

On Thursday, Lancaster City Council announced they would foot the bill for the up to £262,000 cost of demolishing outbuildings on the site, to "improve access for firefighters tackling the blaze".

A major incident was declared earlier this year following other fires at the former skip hire site and power station, and a multi-agency task force including the Environment Agency, Lancashire County Council, Lancaster City Council, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Police, was set up.

Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster, was among those calling for urgent action to clear the site due to concerns over the state of the building, premises and waste, and has been asking for help from the Government.

A1 Supa Skips Ltd went into administration in April 2022 and in November 2022, the Environment Agency announced they had removed their site permit.