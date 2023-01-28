The first of which was a kitchen fire in a flat at Park Road on Wednesday, January 25, at 9.06pm where two fire engines from Ormskirk and Skelmersdale were called out to tackle the blaze. Firefighters then used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries reported.

They received another call out a couple of days later in the early hours of yesterday morning when they were called out shortly after 5am to tackle a domestic building fire at a Wigan Road address. Two fire engines from Ormskirk and Skelmersdale attended to put out the fire which involved a shed and neighbouring property. They used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes.