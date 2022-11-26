Firefighters attend domestic blaze at Penwortham
Firefighters were called to a blaze in a domestic property in Penwortham this morning (Saturday).
Two fire engines, from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge, attended the incident at a property on the town’s Woodville Road, arriving there just before 10am.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire.
The crews were at the scene for 40 minutes before they brought the fire under control.
It has not yet been divulged how the fire started.