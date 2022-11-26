News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Firefighters attend domestic blaze at Penwortham

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a domestic property in Penwortham this morning (Saturday).

By Richard Hunt
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 4:22pm

Two fire engines, from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge, attended the incident at a property on the town’s Woodville Road, arriving there just before 10am.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire.

Hide Ad

The crews were at the scene for 40 minutes before they brought the fire under control.

Firefighters attended a domestic blaze in Penwortham today

Most Popular

It has not yet been divulged how the fire started.

Penwortham