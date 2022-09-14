Fireaway on Friargate will be run by father and son duo Danyal and Tim Osman who decided to bring a taste of Italy to Lancashire after coming across a branch of the franchise at a football match.

The pizzeria, which is also on the lookout for staff, will also be attending a UCLan freshers event tomorrow with a stall.

Danyal, a former UCLan accounting student, said: "We fell in love with pizza chain Fireaway when attending Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in 2019.

Danyal Osman at his new pizzeria Fireaway in Friargate, Preston, which will open tomorrow and will be giving away 100 free ones

"We stopped off in London and decided to grab something to eat and Fireaway caught our eye.

"We were amazed by the size of the oven and that a pizza could be cooked in 180 seconds as well as the quality of pizza you would expect at a dine in Italian restaurant.

"We didn’t decide to open our own until January 2021 when we noticed them open up north. As I had saved up enough money to pay half towards opening one and were in love with the concept and brand it was something I had to do.

"We have struggled with finding a property in Preston due to Covid but I knew it to be here as I loved the town as a UCLan student and thought it needed some quality food outlets."

Danyal's favourite pizza is a margherita

Danyal, who studied accounting, has always dreamed of owning his own food outlet, added: "I have been saving up to start my own business from the start of high school.

"My dad used to take me after work to the wholesalers to buy crisps, sweets and drinks to sell in school and I saved that money and invested it into an e commerce business where I would sell toys and other consumables and all of that money I have saved to one day open my own business.

"We will be offering 100 free pizzas on our opening day and half price pizzas for the rest of the day and the following day."

A make your own pizza option will also be available

Key ingredients from Italy including the flour which comes from the mills of Milan and tomatoes from Naples, alongside fresh local produce help create the authentic taste of the pizzas.

Danyal said: "We believe these are the two main ingredients which have to come from Italy. We use local growers to supply our fruit, veg and potato’s to ensure we have fresh produce.

"My dad and my girlfriend especially have pushed me and helped me enormously and given me self belief and all I want to do is repay them for the faith they’ve shown in me and the help they’ve provided. They are my motivation to succeed."

What's his go to pizza? "I don’t think you can beat a classic margherita, but I do love creating my own different combinations with our create your own option."