2 . The Gruffalo and Friends Clubhouse - Tree Top Adventure Trail

Blackpool’s latest attraction the Gruffalo and Friends Clubhouse provides an immersive experience for children who love Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s stories and illustrations. The kids can run wild inside the world of their favourite stories; include the Deep, Dark Wood from the Gruffalo, the caves of The Gruffalo’s Child, the ocean from the Snail and The Whale and more. There’s also a woodland café and children get to meet one of the characters. The cost is £12 for children and Adults £4.50 for adults Photo: UGC