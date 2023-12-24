The week between all the excitement of Christmas and the sparkle of the New Year can sometimes feel a little lack lustre, especially when you’re on your third day of turkey.
You don’t have to go far to find fantastic family activities or attractions, great gourmet dining, terrific theatre and more across Lancashire. If you are looking for some exciting adventures and experiences with your loved ones this twixmas you’ll find lots to see and do at on VisitLancashire.com.
This is why we have rounded up things to do on days between Christmas and the New Year.
From taking in the sights, to visiting the Gruffalo and his friends, take a look at these 11 places for the whole family to enjoy a twixmas across Lancashire.
1. Curling at The Flower Bowl
The Flower Bowl in Garstang has a little something of everything, from crazy golf and pool to bowling and even the north of England’s only curling rink. What’s more, you can enjoy great food and catch a showing of the latest film blockbuster, all under one roof. Costs are per activity; bowling from £9, golf from £11, curling from £11 Photo: UGC
2. The Gruffalo and Friends Clubhouse - Tree Top Adventure Trail
Blackpool’s latest attraction the Gruffalo and Friends Clubhouse provides an immersive experience for children who love Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s stories and illustrations. The kids can run wild inside the world of their favourite stories; include the Deep, Dark Wood from the Gruffalo, the caves of The Gruffalo’s Child, the ocean from the Snail and The Whale and more. There’s also a woodland café and children get to meet one of the characters.
The cost is £12 for children and Adults £4.50 for adults Photo: UGC
3. Quentin Blake Drawn to Water Winter Exhibition at Martin Mere
Whatever the weather there is so much fun to be had at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough, Lancashire.
With pink footed geese taking up home in the reserve during the winter and loads of other wildlife for the family to see. This year the centre has been home to the Quentin Blake artwork trail, which changes seasonally. Entrance cost is from £15 Photo: Quentin Blake
4. Bowland Food Hall at Holmes Mill
Why not pay Bowland Food Hall at Holmes Mill, Greenacre Street, Clitheroe, a visit. The Hall is a wonderful showcase of the finest, tastiest, and the healthiest food and drink from producers, farmers and growers from Bowland, from Lancashire and beyond. For indoor entertainment why not try a game of duck pin bowling at Boiler House Bowling or Catch Wonka, this Chrismas’ blockbuster hit at the Everyman Cinema Photo: UGC