Olympia Exhibition Hall in Winter Gardens Blackpool is being transformed into a 26,000 square foot World Cup Fanzone ready for supporters to enjoy the World Cup tournament in the reimagined space.

What will be inside?

The hall is being turned into a football fan’s dream with artificial turf laid throughout, a penalty area for VIP packages and a capacity of up to 1,000 over two floors.

Blackpool's Olympia Exhibition space is being transformed into a World Cup fanzone, the biggest in Lancashire

Catering outlets will be serving up a range of delicious hot food and drinks offers will be available from the in-house bar so fans don’t miss a minute of the action.

Is it really free?

Entry to the venue will be free for standing room to watch the games, with a £10 charge which will guarantee entry and a reserved seat in a prime spot in the venue in front of the 8m x 5m screen to watch the games. The £10 charge will be redeemable against bar spend upon entry.

VIP packages are available for just £20.00 per person and include seating within the penalty box, A jug of draught lager/bitter/cider per person, food vouchers and table service throughout the match.

To reserve a table or for VIP packages please visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

When will it be open?

The Fanzone will be open for every one of the 64 games that make up the tournament and will feature backdrops, interactive games with pre-match entertainment and then a post-match party.

The event is being supported by brand partners Everlawn, Coors, Lancashire Tea and Coastal Radio.

A message from the venue

Steve Deveney, Deputy Operations Manager at the Winter Gardens and the man behind the idea said: “I am so excited to create this event for football fans across the North West. The announcement of a Winter World Cup meant that the usual fan parks we associate with previous International tournaments, and the images of fans basking in the sunshine with a pint was just not going to be an option.

“It will be the largest indoor heated indoor Fanzone in Lancashire where fans still get to meet up with their mates and enjoy the football with a pint, but now they can do this in an atmosphere that will be second to none, other than being in Qatar itself!”

What is the Olympia Exhibition Centre?

The Olympia Exhibition Centre has been home to many of the north’s most popular trade shows and exhibitions. It is one of the largest indoor exhibition venues in the area, second only to the purpose-built Conference and Exhibition Centre

When is the World Cup on?

The World Cup 2022 takes place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

A total of 32 teams to compete in eight groups. England face Iran on the second day of the tournament while Wales face USA; Wales vs England on November 29.

