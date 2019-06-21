Festival House was seaside setting for Mark Hargate and Angela Brown's big day

They grew up in the same street but it wasn’t until they had both been through divorce that their paths crossed again.

Mark Hargate and Angela Brown married at Festival House in Blackpool before a reception at Stanley Park Cricket Club.

Mark and Angela Hargate

Having being engaged for six years, they tied the knot surrounded by all their family and friends.

Mark, who is a site agent at Blackpool-based building contractors Singleton and Smart said: “I was a bit nervous when I woke up, but I was put at ease when the weather came good and I knew my new wife would be smiling because of that!

“Everyone who was there made our day special and it went without any problems.”

They chose an informal setting without the traditions of top table, sit down meal and speeches. Instead they had buffet food and sausage and bacon butties with chips and a jug of gravy for the evening.

Mark and Angela Hargate. Photos: Photos: Adam Tranter Wedding Photography, 07806 378269 www.adam-tranter.com

Their god-daughter Misheagan Hollowell sang I Choose You by Ryann Darling at the service.

Angela, 43, who works at Move Holmes, said: “The fact that all our friends and family took time off work or came after work, as Monday isn’t the best day to plan a wedding, just made it even more special.”

“The photographer was fantastic,” said Mark, 46, “I felt like I didn’t even know he was there taking pictures all through the day and can’t wait to see more of the amazing shots.” Photos: http://www.adam-tranter.com



Mark and Angela Hargate