A police search is under way for a missing homeless man in need of urgent medication.

Officers are searching for Thomas Netherton who was last seen at Blackburn Market in the town centre nearly two weeks ago on Wednesday, March 26.

He was reported missing on Friday, April 4 and Lancashire Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The force said Thomas is homeless and sometimes uses the names ‘Big Nev’, ‘Nev’ and James Netherton.

The force is asking anyone who spots Thomas to report his whereabouts to 999 as soon as possible.

Police - “We now need your help”

A police spokesperson said: “The man pictured is Thomas Netherton and he is missing from Blackburn.

“We are really worried about Thomas’s health, as he needs medication which he doesn’t currently have in his possession.

“Thomas is 5ft 9, slim with short dark hair and a goatee beard. He doesn’t have any teeth and has scarring to his hands.

“Thomas was last seen wearing a green Regatta jacket, navy blue jogging bottoms and navy blue Nike trainers.

“We have carried out numerous enquiries to locate Thomas and we are now at the point that we need your help.

“Thomas has links to Blackburn and Liverpool.

“If you see Thomas please call 999 as soon as possible. For non-immediate sightings call 101, quoting log 473 of April 4, 2025.”