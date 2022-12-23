Staff at Moor Nook Community Centre

It’s all part of Lancashire County Council’s holiday activities and food (HAF) winter programme, which provides four hours of activities a day, including a meal, over four days of the school holiday.

What’s it all about?

Moor Nook Children and Family Wellbeing Services in Preston is one of the centres providing a daily offer for families overt the festive period.

Arts, crafts, Christmas panto and festive bingo, with numerous Christmas hampers up for grabs are a few of the highlights of a fun filled busy program of events.Moor Nook and other Neighbourhood Centres across the county are also hosting 'warm and welcome' sessions, as part of the wider cost of living support.

Warm meals

Sharon Grimshaw, a community family support worker based in the Preston area, said: "It's hugely important for this community and all communities to have this kind of offer because people are really struggling, especially to put warm meals on the table.

"This is an opportunity to come and take home the food hampers we're providing and have a nice, hot meal here in this centre.

"We're putting on the HAF sessions on a daily basis up until we finish on December 29. There will be something running in every community, hopefully reaching those people who need it the most.

"Neighbourhood Centres across Lancashire will also be running 'warm and welcome' sessions throughout the winter period."

"Hub for the community”

County Councillor Cosima Towneley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for children and families, said: "Our Neighbourhood Centres are busy, active places all year round. A real hub for the community and support to many families.

"We know Christmas can be especially tough for some families, which is why initiatives like the HAF programme are so vital, but would encourage everyone to take a look at what is on offer from the Children and Family Wellbeing Services by way of advice, activities and community action by paying your local centre a visit."

Find out more

To get a place on the HAF programme, your family needs to be eligible for free school meals, although this can be subject to the discretion of the centre.

Find your nearest Children and Family Wellbeing Services at lancashire.gov.uk/family