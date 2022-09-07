"Fat Accessibility Information": How Chorley Theatre is leading the way on making bigger visitors more comfortable

Well, Chorley Little Theatre is making special efforts for bigger guests.

The venue in Dole Lane is one of the first in the country to produce "Fat Accessibility Information" about its seats on its website.

What’s it all about?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dimensions of the seats, information on armrests and locations next to walls and aisles is now available.

It has been prompted by a show at the theatre by Danish stand-up comedian Sofie Hagen, 33, who has been vocal about her own experiences.

She claims she has been left “flabbergasted” by responses from theatres when asking for seat dimensions and armrest information.

>>>Click here for how many overweight people Lancashire’s firefighters are having to move

Photo Neil Cross; Ian Robinson at Chorley Theatre where they have a seat accessibility guide

She announced last week that she would only be taking her tour, Fat Jokes, to venues which already supplied this information, or had committed to add the information to their website on a permanent basis.

Chairman of Chorley Little Theatre, Ian Robinson, said: "Hopefully it will give people an informed choice about where they sit.

"It's all part of making sure that anybody who comes to the theatre who's not been before knows where they're going to be comfortable."

He added: "We put new seats in five years ago, which were wider with more legroom.

"People will also know whether they're going to be on an aisle set or where there's a wall and it's all just helping people make an informed choice so they can be comfortable to a enjoy a really good show."

So how big are the seats?

Each seat is 50cm wide, 47cm deep, with 30cm of legroom. There is better legroom on Rows A and G, and at the ends of B-F .

The majority of seats have small, immovable armrests. Seats with no sides are available down each side of the auditorium (B99, C99, D99, E99, C19, E19).

Reception

Sofie’s campaign has been welcomed by North West comedian Jason Manford and theatre-goers on social media.

This week Jason Manford Tweeted Sofie saying: “This is such a good idea. Well done @sofiehagen and good luck on your tour.”

Fat Jokes will be at the theatre on Thursday, September 15.