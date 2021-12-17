Farewell at boathouse to Lytham St Annes RNLI man Kerrith

Kerrith, known to all as Kez, died in his sleep from pneumonia aged just 32 last month.

He was a lifeboat mechanic who served for more than six years as a volunteer with Fylde’s lifeboat service and leaves his partner Kayleigh, their 21-month-old daughter Aluna Rose Black, and his parents Roy and Andrea Black.

The service, which was followed by a private family funeral at Lytham Crematorium, was attended by some 35 local crew members and fund-raisers, aliong with representatives of Blackpool and Fleetwood RNLI and the RNLI’s area life-saving manager Saul Mendelssohn.

Kerrith Black's funeral service at St Annes RNLI boathouse. Picture: Gregg Wolstenholme.

Among the RNLI crew was long-serving coxswain/mechanic Martin Jaggs, who travelled over from his current duties on the east coast.

Martin was coxswain/mechanic at St Annes when Kez joined the RNLI crew in 2014 and said: “Kez was a great guy - a real team player who was really keen and would do anything for anyone.”

Kez was unable to continue his volunteering for the RNLI when he moved to Preston last year, but his dad Roy, who followed Kez into the RNLI and is head launcher at Lytham and St Annes, said his intention had always been to return to the service.

Kerrith, known to all as Kez, served the RNLI at Lytham and St Annes for six years. Picture: Mark Astin.

The crew at Lytham and St Annes are inviting donations to the service in Kez’s memory via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lytham-st-annes-fundraising branch

