Fans try to gatecrash crunch Chorley match

More than 1,000 Stockport County fans were in Chorley today for a potential title-deciding football fixture.

And it seems some away fans were desperate to get in.

Chorley FC were hosting Stockport County in a National League North game, kicking off at 1pm.

Many saw it as a title decider with Chorley one point behind first place Stockport with three games to go.

Around 3,600 fans were expected to attend the match.

And with Stockport having sold out their allocation, a video has emerged of a handful of fans trying to climb over a wall to get in without paying.

They were turned away by police and stewards.

Extra officers are on duty at Victory Park along with stewards from both clubs.