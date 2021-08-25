Fancy footwork as dance group pay tribute to Preston's Dick, Kerr Ladies football team at city festival

The iconic Preston-based Dick, Kerr Ladies were a catalyst for a 50-year ban on women’s football. Now, the fancy footwork they displayed on the field in front of thousands will be reflected in performances by About Time Dance Company.

The premiere of Quite Unfit for Females will take place outdoors on September 18 during the Lancashire Encounter Festival in Preston. Performances will be presented in the Flag Market at 2pm and 5pm.

There will be a further performance and school workshop at the National Football Museum in Manchester in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of Quite Unfit for Ladies

>>>Click here to see photos of the team's star player recently unearthed in an attic.

Preston-born Jenny Reeves, About Time’s artist director, has choreographed the performances funded by Arts Council England, the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and the National Football Museum.

Jenny said: “There’s an amazing link between the physicality of football and dance, and the story of Dick, Kerr Ladies is inspirational.

“Women’s football is on the rise so it’s a really exciting time for the story of Dick, Kerr Ladies to be told.”

Quite Unfit for Ladies

The cast of five dancers have trained with a football coach to ensure their movements mirror those of the game.

Established in 1917 as a charitable football team to raise money for soldiers during World War One, Dick, Kerr Ladies were named after Dick, Kerr & Co Ltd, the munitions factory where they worked.

>>>Click here and here to read how the Dick, Kerr Ladies team have inspired new childrens books.

Their first match at Deepdale, the home of Preston North End, attracted a crowd of 10,000 people and raised £600, the equivalent of £50,000 today.

A team photo of the real Dick, Kerr players

By 1921, Dick, Kerr Ladies were so popular that they played more than 60 games in a year while still working full-time and a total of almost 900,000 people watched their matches.

However, by December 1921, the Football Association declared the beautiful game to be quite unsuitable for women and banned ladies football. Although all FA clubs were told to refuse permission for their grounds to be used for ladies matches, the Dick,Kerr team were defiant and continued to play until 1965.

Their determination lit a spark which led to the formation of the Women’s Football Association in 1969, the lifting of the ban in 1971, and in 1997, the development of women’s football by the FA, ultimately resulting in its popularity today.