Family's heart check advice after tragic death of 22-year-old Bamber Bridge mum

Silhesha Sunderland

Although cocaine and alcohol were found in Silhesha Sunderland’s body, they played no part in her death, said Lancashire coroner James Newman

He recorded a verdict that Silhesha, aged 22, died of natural causes.

And her family were urged to get their hearts checked as a precaution after the inquest heard the cause of death was unclear.

The Preston inquest heard that Silhesha, of Garforth Crescent, Bamber Bridge, had been enjoying a party at home with her partner and a family friend. Silhesha had complained of stomach pains and had taken a painkilling tablet

The friends stayed up drinking and chatting until the early hours

Her partner Mark Stott got up on December 27 and found Silhesha in the bathroom, slumped back against the bath.

Paramedics were called and tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead.

Mr Newman told the inquest that a pathologist had been unable to determine a cause of death.

Although Silhesha had been drinking and had taken cocaine, they were at low levels.

And although there was evidence of her having vomited, that had not caused her death.

Mr Newman said there were also no signs of injury or issues with vital organs which could have caused her death.

He said: “Whatever happened to Silhesha was a sudden and catastrophic event. I don’t think she would have known anything about it.”