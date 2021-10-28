Family-run Indian delicatessen 'Eat Indian' is opening in Fishergate next month

A new Indian delicatessen is opening on Fishergate in Preston this November, at the site of the former Thorntons.

Eat Indian is a family-run business which already has premises on Penny Street in Lancaster, but is looking to expand with more delicatessens in the future, the first move being Preston.

Fuzail Patel, one of the deli's owners, said: "The background of Eat Indian derives from years of experience within the catering industry. It began as a small family business who started off as market traders and eventually expanded into opening stores with the love and loyalty of the people in Lancashire who love the food!

"We are eager to expand into Preston as it is a huge step for our business, and we have received lots of support from current customers as well as new customers who are super excited to try out the different things Eat Indian have to offer."

The delicatessen, which hopes to open in Preston in the second week of November, was first started by a professionally trained chef in Mumbai in the 1960s, and the authentic Indian recipes have since been passed down the generations.

Eat Indian will offer the people of Preston a range of Indian curries which are suitable to take home for freezing or to eat on the day.

They also offer a variety of starters such as samosas, onion bhajis, pakoras or aubergine pakoras, as well as Indian sweets for after meals.

The deli will offer a range of curries, starters, sweet treats and a lunch menu with a twist.

Their lunch time menu, currently operating between 11-4 in Lancaster, also includes a selection of burgers, wraps, stir-frys, naanwhiches, and more.

On their website, Eat Indian said: “We have a wealth of experience when it comes to the catering industry.

“We are very proud of the care and attention to detail when it comes to making food for our customers. We want to ensure that they savour every mouthful, and when it comes to traditional Indian food, we know what we’re doing.”

For more information, visit their website, Instagram or Facebook.