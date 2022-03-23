Family pays tribute to grandfather (80) who was killed in Ribble Valley road accident

The accident happened at around 12.45pm on March 17th when a Honda Jazz travelling north on the A666 in Langho collided with a pedestrian at the junction with Whalley Road.

The pedestrian was 80-year-old Peter Westwell from Billington. He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said: “Peter was a much-loved dad, grandad, brother, uncle and friend. He loved nothing better than a good walk especially in his beloved Yorkshire Dales.

The family of Peter Westwell, who died in a road accident in Langho earliier this month, have paid tribute to him

“He will be hugely missed and we want to express our thanks to everyone who tried to help.”

A police spokesman said: “Our investigation is continuing to establish exactly what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to get in touch."