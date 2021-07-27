Family pays tribute to 'ambitious' Preston man, 19, who drowned in the sea at St Annes

The 19-year-old was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after being rescued from the water, but he died a short time later.

In a tribute released today (July 27), Adam's family said: "As a family we are truly devastated at the loss of Adam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Dodd (pictured) died after getting into difficulty in the sea on July 23. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Adam was a fun-loving person who enjoyed life to the maximum.

"He was positive, determined and ambitious.

"He had just started his career as PT instructor and had everything to look forward to.

"At this time we would respectfully ask for our privacy so that we can grieve as a family".

Officers said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Our thoughts remain with Adam's loved ones at this sad time."