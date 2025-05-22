The family of murdered former Blackpool hotelier Kevin Price have described how his death has left them devastated.

And their grief was made worse by Adam Saunders' refusal to own up to being the killer.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Price's sister Diane Healey said: “Kevin was the most thoughtful, kind, warm and loving person anybody could wish to meet.

"I loved him so dearly and still do. I hold him in my heart, and I always will. ”

Speaking of the trial, she said: “Having to sit and listen to that man (Saunders) give evidence is hard to describe.

"It sickened me hearing all his lies, knowing full well what disgusting and inhumane things he did to our Kevin.

“He took Kevin's life and then treated his property like his own. If he'd have respected Kevin like a father as he said in court this would never have happened, and he wouldn't have put all of us through the trial like he has."

Mr Price's nephew Mark Healey said his uncle had a big heart and would do whatever he could to help others.

"He always saw the good in people," he said.

He condemned Saunders for being a "coward" by refusing to admit what he had done.

Today drug addict Adam Saunders was ordered to serve a minimum of 32 years for the murder.

A jury at Preston Crown Court heard Saunders left Kevin Price, 59, in a pool of blood after stabbing him 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024.

In early November 2024, on a Thursday evening, Kevin Price was last seen alive on CCTV returning to his home at The Garfield Hotel from a neighbouring property.

Saunders later entered Kevin’s home, brutally killing him.

When Kevin’s friend hadn’t heard from him a few days later on the Sunday, which was unusual, he was reported as missing to the police. Very sadly, police found Kevin’s body in his property. He had suffered extensive injuries, and a murder investigation was launched.

Judge, Mr Justice Martin Spencer, said Saunders had taken advantage of Mr Price's kind-hearted nature. He said no-one would ever know the full facts, as Saunders continued to deny the offence. But he felt sure that Saunders' motive was "greed".

He said Saunders had murdered Mr Price "in the most brutal way", including 15 knife wounds to his neck.

The judge said Saunders thought Mr Price was a "soft touch" and continued to steal from him .

Det Chief Inspector Simon Pritchard, who led the Lancashire police investigation, said Saunders abused Mr Price's kind, helpful personality and brutally murdered him in his own home.

He said: “My thoughts today are with Kevin’s family and friends.

"Hopefully, they can now get some form of closure knowing the man responsible for Kevin’s horrific and inhumane death is now starting a considerable sentence.

“Saunders made them sit through a trial, hearing about Kevin’s final moments, and how he stole his life."

At the end of the trial, judge Mr Justice Martin Spencer praised Lancashire police and the prosecution team for their comprehensive investigation and meticulous presentation of the case in court.