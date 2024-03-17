Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victoria Goodwin,32, sadly died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in the collision. Our thoughts remain with her loved ones at this incredibly sad time. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Her family have paid tribute to her, saying: “It is a great sadness we have to announce that our loving daughter Victoria Goodwin passed away on the 14th of March 2024 due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

“She was a shining light in all our lives , a talented singer and musician and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.”

We were called shortly after 7pm on Wednesday (March 13) following a report of a collision between three vehicles on the Eastbound carriageway between junctions two and three.

A Peugeot 208 overtook a Mercedes Atego HGV before losing control and colliding with the barrier. It then re-entered the carriageway and collided with a number of vehicles.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 40s, and a child passenger suffered less serious injuries. The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said: “Very sadly this collision has now resulted in Victoria losing her life and I would continue to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward and speak to us.”