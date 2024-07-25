Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of Lancashire man Damian Jackson have paid an emotional tribute to him a year on from his death.

Damian, 50, was found dead in his flat at Regent Street, Lancaster, on July 25 last year.

A Home Office post-mortem found that he had died as a result of multiple injuries but a year on, no one has been charged with his murder.

Paying tribute to Damian, his family said: “This devastating grief simply does not go away. It is with us all every single day.”

“Whoever killed Damian has ripped our lives apart and we will never be the same again.”

“Our beautiful brother and son was cruelly taken from us, and we will have no closure until this person is caught.

Damian Jackson was found dead in his Lancaster flat on July 25 last year. | Lancashire Police

“Every day we look for the good in people, just like Damian would. He had a heart of gold and always saw the best in everyone. He never had a bad word to say about anyone.”

“He had time, love, and space for those who needed it, as so many people have said, and this is makes this tragedy even more painful.”

“Who would do such an evil thing as to take the life of someone so good?”

“One year on, we desperately need you step forward to tell the police what you know.”

“Your information, however small, may spark a vital breakthrough in this investigation.”

Detectives investigating Damian’s death, say the last confirmed sighting of him was at 10.18am on Sunday 23rd July at the Aldi store, Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster.

In March, a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released under investigation.

The last known sighting of Damian. | Lancs Police

Det Supt Gareth Willis, Lancashire Police's Head of Major Crime, said: “It is 12 months since Damian’s death and my thoughts remain very much with his family.

“Over the last year we have carried out an extensive investigation to try and found out what happened to Damian.

“We have continually asked the public for their help, and a year on, we ask again for any information which might help our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 0535 of 25th July 2023.