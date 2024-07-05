Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family has paid an emotional tribute to Padiham man David Ryan who died following an industrial accident in Burnley earlier this week.

Officers were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 9-46am on Wednesday to BCW Engineering Ltd, Innovation Drive, Burnley, to a report of an industrial accident.

The emergency services attended and David (54) was found to have suffered head injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A joint investigation between the police and the Health and Safety Executive is under way.

Paying tribute to David, his daughter Katie said: “My dad was the life and soul of the party. He had many interests but was obsessed with Turf Moor. He will be dearly missed by many.”