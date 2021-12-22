Family of brave toddler who underwent brain tumour surgery transform Burnley home into winter wonderland to raise funds for hospital that cares for him

Martin and Emily Wall converted the garden room at their home in Worsthorne into a Santa's grotto and invited children from the village to visit Father Christmas and receive a gift.

And Martin decorated the exterior of the house with thousands of lights and decorations to complete the transformation which has raised the magnificent sum of £1,400 to be split between the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and brain tumour charities. They did the same last Christmas and raised £1,200.

Martin said: "It was a free event but we asked people if they would like to make a donation."

Martin and Emily Wall with their children Tommy (two ) Summer (nine) and seven-year-old Violet

Martin and Emily's inspiration is their little boy, Tommy, who underwent surgery to remove the brain tumour in March, 2020, when he was just 11 months old.

The tumour was discovered during a routine scan to check on a condition called ventriculomegaly which Tommy was diagnosed with before he was born. The condition means the brain's ventricles cavities are abnormally enlarged

Martin (33) who is a swimming instructor at Swim School in Harle Syke, said: "Tommy has regular scans for his condition and that's when the tumour was picked up.

"It's not thought to be connected to the brain condition, it was just a fluke thy found it as he did not have symptoms at all."

Martin introduces Tommy to Santa in the family grotto and Emily holds their nephew Jack who is one

Fortunately the tumour was benign and Tommy is a lively and happy toddler who will celebrate his third birthday in May.

Martin and Emily (30) who has recently launched her own dog grooming business, also have two daughters, Summer (nine) and seven-year-old Violet.

Along with the winter wonderland they also ran a football card to boost the total raised for the two causes and they are considering organising other charity events throughout the year.

Martin and Tommy get into the festive spirit

Tommy and his sisters Summer and Violet climb aboard Santa's sleigh outside their festively decorated home in Burnley