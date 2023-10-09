Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bella Greer, 14, was found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point, Ansdell, on Thursday evening (October 5).

Her mother Sarah performed CPR but was sadly unable to resuscitate her despite her best efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of people turned out to watch Lytham Windmill turn pink on Sunday evening (October 9) in Bella’s memory.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bella Greer, 14, was found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point, Ansdell

Bella’s aunt Jaime Barber said: “The number of people who turned out was wonderful.

“We took such great comfort from that.”

A GoFundMe page was also set up by Jaime to raise awareness of Bella’s story and to help young people struggling with their mental health and bullying.

With a target of £5,000, the money will be used to fund packages for schools and hire premises where young people can meet and talk about their feelings and problems.

Thousands of people attended a candlelit vigil on Lytham Green in her memory (Credit: Fylde Council)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to do something to prevent such experiences happening to others,” Jaime said.

“We need to make a change now to prevent any more needless deaths.

“Let’s not let Bella die in vain and raise money to spread Bella’s story and hopefully make a difference to our community, young people and families.”

During an emotional speech at the candlelit vigil, Jaime described Bella as a “sweet, caring, funny little girl.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise awareness of Bella’s story and to help young people struggling with their mental health and bullying

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bella saw the light and the innocence in everything and everyone,” she said.

“Since the day Bella was born, she has been a little light in this family but her main and favourite role was the caring and supportive sister to Ava.

“Bella, Ava and Sarah came as a trio. My sister fought every day for her girls to have a better life, and she will continue to do so for those to understand the importance of mental health and the effects of bullying.

“I have no idea how she gets up in the morning but she does and she does it for her girls, and believe me when I say the strength she has got this evening from you all, she will make sure at least one young mind or family doesn’t have to walk in our shoes.

During an emotional speech at the candlelit vigil, Jaime described Bella as a "sweet, caring, funny little girl"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I want to thank the North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Constabulary, North West Air Ambulance, NHS staff and all those involved in the terrible events that transpired Thursday evening.

“You did the absolute best for our girl. Strangers that have now become family and I will never ever forget your professionalism when we were losing our minds.

“To those that held a service at school or bowed your heads in silence at all young and old sports clubs today, we have felt a great comfort from you all.

“Thank you all for coming and showing your support. The wonderful words, the love we feel as a family is unbelievable. I only wish Bella understood how much she was loved by so many, but she listened to the negative few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What a beautiful day it has been, a wonderful sunset – Bella is certainly with us and we will carry this light with us forever. Thank you and thank you all for coming.”

To donate to the GoFundMe page, click HERE.

If your child is struggling with bullying, call 0800 1111 or visit Childline online at https://www.childline.org.uk/.

The Samaritans, a registered charity aimed at providing emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, can be contacted free of charge on 116 123.