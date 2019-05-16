Family made Martin and Lauren Simpson's wedding day truly special at Farington Lodge

A honeymoon in Orlando, Florida, followed the marriage of Martin Simpson and Lauren Delaney.

The couple tied the knot, surrounded by family and friends at Farington Lodge on March 23.

Martin and Lauren Simpson

They met while Martin was away for the weekend with his children, and Lauren was away on a family weekend with her mum, stepdad Derek and brothers Nathan and Guy.

Martin, 34, a quality inspector, said: “We got talking and then when we went home, we kept in touch and went out for a date.”

The proposal happened in the Lake District.

Martin had planned to propose on board the ferry on Lake Windermere, but bad weather meant he had to rethink his plans.

Instead, he opted for a restaurant on the side of the River Wyre. The ring was brought out in Lauren’s dessert.

For Martin, the day itself began with him getting ready at his parents’ house and Lauren began her day at the hotel where she stayed the night before.

Lauren, 30, a sales assistant, had left Martin a new watch as a wedding gift and in return, Martin had bought her some new earrings.

The day was made special for both of them in different ways. For Martin it was always going to be special because he had family over from America.

For Lauren, having her dad and stepdad both being part of her day and walking her into the ceremony was a memorable moment.

Martin added: “For me the day was just extra special from start to finish, it was very emotional.”

Lauren said: “The day was amazing, the team at Farington Lodge could not have done anything more for us.

“From the bridal prep, to the very last song, everything was perfect!

“We couldn’t stop smiling.” Photos: http://redcurlphotography.wordpress.com